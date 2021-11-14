TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tuface Idibia reacts after his wife, Annie apologized to him for…

Man narrates how his wife poisoned him after catching him in bed…

I didn’t marry BamBam because she got pregnant for me…

Britney Spears conservatorship reversed after 13 years

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Adebimpe

Popular US singer, Britney Spears, is finally free after 13 years of controversial conservatorship. The 13 years conservatorship was brought to an end recently.

The conservatorship controlled her personal life and finances for 13 years. This was brought to an end following a court ruling on Friday, November 12, 2021.

A US court in Los Angeles ruled against the legal agreement that has controlled the pop star’s life since 2008.

READ ALSO

Watch the moment Joe Biden called a Nigerian family to…

Nigerians in the US design Aso Ebi for Joe Biden…

Recall that Britney Spears was put under a compulsory conservatorship in 2008, which made her father, solely in charge of all her estate.

Her father has been in charge of her $60 million estates since 2008 and she could not make personal decisions about her finances.

Her personal life was also put on hold, as a contraceptive injection was quarterly injected into her to prevent her from giving birth because of her unstable mental health.

The 13 years conservatorship has been brought to an end by a US court. Britney Spears is now fully in charge of her personal life and estimated $60m estate for the first time in 13 years.

After the favorable court decision, in Los Angeles, Britney Spears took to Instagram to share clips of her supporters cheering her as she stepped out of the courthouse celebrating her victory.

Britney stated that she loves her fans and described the day as the best day ever.

She wrote: “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen #FreedBritney.”

Watch the video below.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tuface Idibia reacts after his wife, Annie apologized to him for calling him out…

Man narrates how his wife poisoned him after catching him in bed with another…

I didn’t marry BamBam because she got pregnant for me – TeddyA…

You can’t throw me away – Annie Idibia apologizes to her husband,…

‘Shey you dey whine me?’ – Angry man storms bank, causes…

Kiddwaya reacts after DJ Cuppy stated publicly that she doesn’t know what…

“No man was coming for me” – 55-year-old ‘virgin’…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Britney Spears conservatorship reversed after 13 years

BB Naija: “I go through a lot, but I don’t tell stories”…

“There Is So Much Negativity And Bitterness In Nollywood” –…

I didn’t marry BamBam because she got pregnant for me – TeddyA…

“No man was coming for me” – 55-year-old ‘virgin’…

“She paid my transport fare the first day we met” – Nigerian…

‘Shey you dey whine me?’ – Angry man storms bank, causes…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More