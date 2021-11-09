TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija’s Tega confirms she’s pregnant with another…

My wife wants me to abandon my mother who suffered to raise me…

Destined Kids’ Rejoice Iwueze celebrates the “sugar in her tea”…

“Carrying a baby to class everyday and fighting bad divorce” – Lady shares story after graduating from school

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady identified as Precious has taken to Twitter to share her joy with Nigerians after scaling through hurdles in school.

The mother of one who recently graduated from school, recounted how she was carrying her baby to class everyday, and fighting a divorce at the same time.

READ ALSO

ABU University student celebrated for being the only female…

Lady calls out Obi Cubana after receiving beating of her…

She also revealed that she was expelled at a point because her course adviser couldn’t get her to bed, so he lied against her.

She wrote!

“Saw this picture today and I was crying like a baby. Was carrying a baby to class everyday and fighting a bad divorce.

While at it, I got expelled.
My course adviser couldn’t get me to bed so he said that I beat him up.
I was a disaster at the time. I was recalled a month later. Look where I am now. 😊😊”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija’s Tega confirms she’s pregnant with another baby

My wife wants me to abandon my mother who suffered to raise me singlehandedly…

Destined Kids’ Rejoice Iwueze celebrates the “sugar in her tea” on his birthday…

How I and my husband killed two of our babies – Wife confesses

Teacher called out for brutalizing 3-year-old pupil and leaving cane marks on…

“It’s not easy to turn a new leaf” – Janemena laments…

Nigerians react to Daddy Freeze’s comment about Erica Nlewedim

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

You think from your mouth – Actress Wunmi Toriola drags Ka3na to filth

“I need a divorce!” – Laura Ikeji blows hot over her husband’s comment about her…

Nigerian man shows off the quit notice his landlord served him for bringing…

“Carrying a baby to class everyday and fighting bad divorce” –…

If you didn’t succeed in Nigeria, you won’t succeed abroad –…

Olamide reacts after being offered huge sum of money to do this to Wizkid…

Comedienne Princess breaks down in tears as she calls out her colleagues Buchi,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More