A lady identified as Precious has taken to Twitter to share her joy with Nigerians after scaling through hurdles in school.

The mother of one who recently graduated from school, recounted how she was carrying her baby to class everyday, and fighting a divorce at the same time.

She also revealed that she was expelled at a point because her course adviser couldn’t get her to bed, so he lied against her.

She wrote!

“Saw this picture today and I was crying like a baby. Was carrying a baby to class everyday and fighting a bad divorce.

While at it, I got expelled.

My course adviser couldn’t get me to bed so he said that I beat him up.

I was a disaster at the time. I was recalled a month later. Look where I am now. 😊😊”