Casket seller orders driver to buy all caskets, after his car rammed into his shop and destroyed everything

A man identified as Chukwuemeka Johnson has narrated how a driver landed in trouble after ramming into a casket seller’s shop.

The Facebook user identified as Chukwuemeka Johnson shared photos of the unfortunate accident as he narrated what occurred.

According to Chukwuemeka, the driver lost control of his car and rammed into the store of a casket seller, destroying his caskets.

The casket seller in his reaction to the incident, ordered the driver to buy all the caskets that were damaged due to the accident.

Chukwuemeka wrote;

“Driver Lost Control And Ended Up In A Casket Shop 😎😎🙄 The Casket Seller Insisted The Driver Must Buy All The Casket 🙃🙃

This Is Reported To Have Happened In Ikorodu Lagos Beside General Hospital.”