TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Please pray for me” – Clem Ohameze begs…

“The only woman who took me in after my mom rejected me…

“What have you done to your face? Everything about you is…

Casket seller orders driver to buy all caskets, after his car rammed into his shop and destroyed everything

Entertainment
By Shalom

A man identified as Chukwuemeka Johnson has narrated how a driver landed in trouble after ramming into a casket seller’s shop.

The Facebook user identified as Chukwuemeka Johnson shared photos of the unfortunate accident as he narrated what occurred.

READ ALSO

“It is not yet my time”, Tega Dominic says after…

Erica Nlewedim involved in ghastly accident (Photos)

According to Chukwuemeka, the driver lost control of his car and rammed into the store of a casket seller, destroying his caskets.

The casket seller in his reaction to the incident, ordered the driver to buy all the caskets that were damaged due to the accident.

Chukwuemeka wrote;

“Driver Lost Control And Ended Up In A Casket Shop 😎😎🙄 The Casket Seller Insisted The Driver Must Buy All The Casket 🙃🙃

This Is Reported To Have Happened In Ikorodu Lagos Beside General Hospital.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Please pray for me” – Clem Ohameze begs Nigerians as he opens…

“The only woman who took me in after my mom rejected me when I was…

“What have you done to your face? Everything about you is fake”…

“God go punish all of una wey dey insult my queen” – 2face…

Liquorose I refuse to fight with you – Erica Nlewedim says as she narrates…

Lesbian, Amara vows never to return to her mother’s house after getting…

Mother-in-law falls in love with daughter’s husband during omugwo, gets…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Bobrisky gets into public fight with man who accused him of collecting N7million…

Casket seller orders driver to buy all caskets, after his car rammed into his…

Nigerian Navy finally reveals why Cute Abiola is yet to be released

Regina Daniels reacts after an app predicted that she would get married to her…

63-year-old pastor marries beautiful 18-year-old choir member as second wife

Lesbian, Amara vows never to return to her mother’s house after getting…

Drama as married man abandons girlfriend in Lagos hotel room, sneaks into toilet…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More