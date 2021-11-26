TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A CCTV footage that captured the scene of a female fun-seeker who died at Obi Cubana‘s Abuja club, Hustle & Bustle has shed more light on the incident.

In the video, the lady who seemed to have gotten drunk after having a great time at the club tripped and subsequently collapsed on the ground.

This is coming after the Management of Hustle and Bustle issued out an official statement as regards the unfortunate incident while debunking rumours that she was electrocuted at the club.

A closer look at the video also shows that she received a soft push from a man who was apparently drunk with her, before she ran off and eventually collapsed to the floor.

Watch the video below:

