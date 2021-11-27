Comedian AY reacts to the increasing number of Covid-19 variants

Nigerian comedian and actor, AY, has reacted to the increasing number of Covid 19 variants around the world.

He tweeted his observation and noted the movement from Delta Variant to Epsilon variant.

He further predicted the future of exams concerning the increasing number of variants.

“From Delta variant, we are now going to Epsilon. Very soon they will be using it as exam questions. Name 5 of the 15 known variants of Covid 19 and state their country of origin,” he tweeted.

His fans reacted to this tweet, with some noting the truth and humour in the situation.

Others were offended by the fact that he was making a joke out of the concerning situation which has already lead to the death of many people around the world.