TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Janemena’s husband finally speaks on his wife sleeping with…

DJ Cuppy and Zlatan finally make peace with each other after…

Cheat on me with sense and use protection — Actress Moyo Lawal…

David and Chioma follow each other on Instagram after many months of separation

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Adebimpe

Billionaire singer, Davido and his ex-fiancée, Chioma Rowland have followed each other on Instagram months after they separated.

Davido and his baby mama had earlier unfollowed each other on Instagram following an alleged cheating allegation. Their relationship had gone wrong when Davido was spotted having closeness with American model, Mya Yafai.

 This was months before their earlier planned wedding. Their wedding which was planned to take place in 2020 was suspended.

READ ALSO

If a man is not your type his money should not be your type-…

Singer Davido and Chioma reunites, as they meet in church…

However recently the award winning singer and his baby mama got close during their son, Ifeanyi’s birthday.

Few days after their sons birthday, the two lovers have followed each other again. This has raised the suspicion of netizens, as many believe the ex-celebrity couple might reunite and start their love affair over again.

See their page below:

Davido follows Chioma on Instagram
Davido follows Chioma on Instagram

 

Chioma follows Davido on Instagram
Chioma follows Davido on Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Janemena’s husband finally speaks on his wife sleeping with Prince…

DJ Cuppy and Zlatan finally make peace with each other after several months of…

Cheat on me with sense and use protection — Actress Moyo Lawal warns future…

If she wasn’t doubting your love for her mum, she would not have asked- fan tell…

“Am I posting my son too much” – Regina Daniels ask fans after…

Lady whose helper located her when she was bartending at 9, graduates from…

You wore revealing clothes on the show too – Ultimate Love star, Michael,…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

David and Chioma follow each other on Instagram after many months of separation

BB Naija: Married people should not be allowed on the show – Whitemoney…

If you can’t see past my physical attributes then that is on you –…

If a man is not your type his money should not be your type- Davido’s…

If she wasn’t doubting your love for her mum, she would not have asked- fan tell…

“Am I posting my son too much” – Regina Daniels ask fans after…

“My friends misled me” – Estranged Queen of Alaafin of Oyo,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More