David and Chioma follow each other on Instagram after many months of separation

Billionaire singer, Davido and his ex-fiancée, Chioma Rowland have followed each other on Instagram months after they separated.

Davido and his baby mama had earlier unfollowed each other on Instagram following an alleged cheating allegation. Their relationship had gone wrong when Davido was spotted having closeness with American model, Mya Yafai.

This was months before their earlier planned wedding. Their wedding which was planned to take place in 2020 was suspended.

However recently the award winning singer and his baby mama got close during their son, Ifeanyi’s birthday.

Few days after their sons birthday, the two lovers have followed each other again. This has raised the suspicion of netizens, as many believe the ex-celebrity couple might reunite and start their love affair over again.

See their page below: