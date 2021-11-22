Davido and his crew gets into a violent fight at a club in Dubai (Video)

Popular Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his crew members got into a fight at a club in Dubai.

Davido celebrated his 29th birthday on Sunday November 21, 2021 in Dubai.

The singer and his crew reportedly got into a fight with a clubgoer and his crew who came to the same club, where Davido and his crew were having a nice time.

The clubgoer and his crew ordered for loads of drinks while Davido only ordered for two. One of the guys crew members took out his phone to record Davido, but he was not having it.

Davido’s crew warned the clubgoer severally but he refused. This sparked anger in Davido’s camp and they fought dirty.

Davido’s crew and clubgoers crew had a violent fight as they broke bottles on each others head.

Many people were injured before police arrived at the scene and arrested some of them.

See below,