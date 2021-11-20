Davido donates all N200 million he received from friends to charity, adds N50 million from his pocket

Afrobeat Nigerian singer, Davido, has disclosed that the N200 million he received from friends, and fellow celebrities for his birthday will be donated to Charity.

The billionaire singer in a statement released on his Instagram page, stated that he will be donating all the N200 million to orphanage homes.

He also added that he will be adding an extra N50 million from his own pocket to the money.

This makes the total donation to charity N250 million. This was made known in an official statement he released on his Instagram page.

His words,

I wish to express my sincere gratitude to my friends, colleagues, fans, and the public for the generous expressions of love in recent days. In my usual playful manner. I requested a few days ago that my friends and colleagues send money in celebration of my birthday.

The response and outcome exceeded my expectations, as I received about NGN 200.000 000 00 in less than two days. I truly appreciate everyone who donated hard-earned funds and I am very thankful for your generosity.

I have always been passionate about giving back and helping people. In view of this, I am delighted to announce that all the funds received, totaling NGN 200,000 000.00, will be donated to orphanages across Nigeria as well as the Paroche foundation. In addition, I will be making a personal donation of NGN 50,000.000.00. bringing the total amount to NGN 250 000 000.00. To oversee the distribution of funds to beneficiaries, I have established a five-person Disbursement Committee. Members of the committee include:

1-Mrs. Til Adebayo- chairman of the commilice.

2. Professor Jonathan Nwosu- secretary to the committee!

3. Professor Yahana Joel Asabe of the Northern Nigeria Seventh Day Adventist Union Conference.

4. Pastor (Dr) Oyalabu of Spring Time Development Foundation (SDF).

5. Professor Uloma Onuoha.

The committee will compile a list of orphanages across Nigeria, They will determine the number of children and their needs at each orphanage, and then divide the funds accordingly. The committee will also determine the portion of the money that will be donated to Paroche foundation. To maintain transparency, the committee will make public the names of the beneficiary orphanages and how much each will receive.

A list of all beneficiaries and their verified account details will be submitted to Wema Bank, who will then be instructed to credit each beneficiary’s account.

My goal is to do this fundraising every year to celebrate my birthday and give back to people in need. It is my hope that my friends, fans, colleagues in the industry, and the public will continue to support me as I drive this cause, Once again, I express my sincere gratitude to my friends, colleagues, fans, and everyone that made this possible.

God bless you all.

We rise by lifting others.

Davido

See below,