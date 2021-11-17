“Davido should start acting like the A list celebrity he is” – Twitter user slam Davido for asking his true friends to gift him N1 million each

A Twitter user has slammed popular Nigerian singer, Davido, for asking his friends to gift him one million naira each.

The Twitter user identified as Eminez 1, trolled Davido for begging for money from his true friends.

The Billionaire son in a post he had shared on his Insta-stories stated that it is payback time since he has been rising by lifting other celebrities.

He shared his account number on his Twitter page and Insta story and asked his true friends to bless him with N1m each for his 29th birthday.

Surprisingly, what started off as a mere joke has turned into a money making scheme for the Afrobeat singer. The joke has yielded him over N100 million in few hours.

A young Nigerian man who is not pleased with this, has taken to his Twitter page and slammed Davido for asking his true friends to gift him one million naira each.

He stated that Davido should start acting like the “A list”, celebrity he is and stop asking his friends and fans for money.

He noted that award winning singers like Wizkid and Burnaboy can’t do such.

In his words,

Davido should start acting like the A list celebrity he is, asking fans for money and calling out people to send you money on social media seems degrading to me. You can’t see Jay- Z, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Wizkid and Burna Boy pull stunts like that. Never!”, he wrote.

