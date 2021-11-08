TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Rejoice Iwueze of “Destined Kids” has taken to Instagram to celebrate her brother, Joshua Iwueze as he clocks a new age.

Rejoice, while celebrating her brother whom she referred to as the “sugar in her tea”, prayed for him to smile forever.

Rejoice wrote!

“With love and cute pictures I bring you all to November 8…. Meet the shuga in my tea @joshua_iwueze

Happy birthday to my dearly beloved brother in whom I’m well pleased. Having you as my blood has been one amazing journey.

Thank you for being all shades of amazing. On this day I wish you nothing but the best of the best. This smile on your face shall last forever. You are the head and not the tail.

Welcome to a new chapter full of God’s Undeserved Mercy. You sha know say I love you like mad. Family celebrate this young gentleman with me @joshua_iwueze”.

