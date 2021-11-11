TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Alex Ekubo sends message to pretty actress, Yvonne Nelson about…

“We’re back to reality” – Regina Daniels…

Man cries out after getting married to his wife, only to find out…

Disappointed customer shares photos of what she ordered and what she got (Photos)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has taken to social media to express her disappointment after getting a different package from what she ordered.

The Facebook user identified as Doll Yawn shared photos of a stilettos she ordered online and what was delivered to her.

She revealed that she ordered a yellow laced up heels from a Chinese vendor on the internet, however, when it arrived it looked really different from the item she ordered.

From the photos, it was also obvious that the lace which was present in the photo was not included in the package.

Angered by the situation,the lady revealed how she wanted to travel to China so badly to return the stuff, if only China was very close to her.

Sharing the photos on Facebook, she wrote,

“What I ordered vs what I got. I wish China was down the road cause I’ll pull tf up.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Alex Ekubo sends message to pretty actress, Yvonne Nelson about ‘falling…

“We’re back to reality” – Regina Daniels shares…

Man cries out after getting married to his wife, only to find out that her big…

Mercy Johnson shares husband’s reaction after an app predicted she would…

Lady rages after finding out that her caterer hid fried meat and fish to take…

Physically challenged man shares touching story as he gets set to wed his lover…

Etinosa reacts to video of ‘crippled’ man dancing legwork…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

“I miss my wife, I had to use her car so I could smell her scent again” –…

Disappointed customer shares photos of what she ordered and what she got…

“Before you have children, reason am well well” – Mother of four,…

Man who was mistakenly credited N1.6m instead of N800k refuses to return…

“I no dey give man money or car again o” – Tonto Dikeh warns…

Man cries out after getting married to his wife, only to find out that her big…

If you’ve been having health issues without cure, your image is in a…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More