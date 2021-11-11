Disappointed customer shares photos of what she ordered and what she got (Photos)

A lady has taken to social media to express her disappointment after getting a different package from what she ordered.

The Facebook user identified as Doll Yawn shared photos of a stilettos she ordered online and what was delivered to her.

She revealed that she ordered a yellow laced up heels from a Chinese vendor on the internet, however, when it arrived it looked really different from the item she ordered.

From the photos, it was also obvious that the lace which was present in the photo was not included in the package.

Angered by the situation,the lady revealed how she wanted to travel to China so badly to return the stuff, if only China was very close to her.

Sharing the photos on Facebook, she wrote,

“What I ordered vs what I got. I wish China was down the road cause I’ll pull tf up.”