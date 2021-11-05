TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Cuppy has reacted after a fan compared her album to that of her colleague, Davido Adeleke.

The billionaire’s daughter in her tweet, admitted that Davido’s “A Better Time” album is better than her debut album, Original copy.

The disc jockey stated this while reacting to a tweet where a fan argued that Original Copy is a better album than ‘A Better Time’.

Another Twitter user @olaoyescofield opposed the claim saying, “People get bad mouth, how you go talk say DJ Cuppy Album sweet pass A Better Time. U no even get conscience”.

Reacting to this, the jollof on the jet crooner wrote, “Chillllllll #ABetterTime was a BETTER album than #OriginalCopy”.

In other news, DJ Cuppy has taken to Twitter to explain why her Sister Tolani wasn’t featured on her recently released album, “Original Copy”.

According to her, she asked Tolani to be featured on a song but was turned down as Tolani said she was not ready.

DJ Cuppy replies fan who compared her album to Davido's album

