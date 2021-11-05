“Don’t go about over doing good, the world is full of evil” – Tacha

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija star, Natacha Akide better known as <a href=”https://theinfong.com/2021/11/when-you-overdo-good-people-read-meaning-into-it/”> Tacha  <a/> has advised her fans and followers not to overdo act of kindness towards people.

The reality tv star stated that when someone does too much good, it makes people think otherwise about them.

According to her, when you overdo good people read meaning into it. She advised her fans to recipocate the kind of energy people give to them.

Her words:

“The world is so full of evil that when you are good to people they tend to start reading meaning into it. I have learnt to tell myself to stop doing good that inconveniences me! Give people the same energy they give you! Don’t go around over doing good”.

See her post below:

Tacha
