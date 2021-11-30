“Don’t let him hear this” – DJ Cuppy reacts to a man’s comment about her father, Femi Otedola

Nigerian disk jockey, Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has reacted to a hilarious comment about her dad’s identity.

A fan commented on the fact that although Femi Otedola needed no introduction as the powerful business magnate, he was now simply referred to as “DJ Cuppy’s dad”, following her rise to stardom.

In the tweet, the fan indirectly commended DJ Cuppy for being the most popular person in her family despite having a billionaire dad.

“Love that people call Otedola Dj Cuppy’s dad sometimes cos they cannot remember his name,” the fan tweeted.

The entertainment star however reacted to this claim with humour.

“Do NOT let my dad see this,” Cuppy replied the fan with crying and laughing emojis.