“Don’t listen to a nonentity who asks you not to pay tithe because Elon Musk doesn’t pay tithe” – COZA Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, the senior pastor of Common Wealth of Zion Assembly, (COZA), has rebuked Christians who refuse to pay tithe.

According to him, some Christians listen to a “nonentity” who advises them not to pay tithe because Elon Musk, the richest man in the world doesn’t pay tithe.

He advised Christians not to listen to such nonentity because they have a covenant with God as Christians. He stated that Elon Musk’s covenant is different from the ones Christians have with God.

The popular cleric said this during a ministration where he advised christians to pay tithe.

In his words ,

”Elon Musk doesn’t pay tithe’ ‘He is the richest man’…yea they have a covenant with some other persons. This is what the person you have a covenant with says. This is what he says. You are going to listen to a nonentity, and I am saying that deliberately, who is not part of your family, whose name is not part of the covenant and you are listening to them”.

