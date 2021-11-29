“Don’t snap picture with anyone you are dating” – Destiny Etiko

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood Actress, Destiny Etiko, has shared some relationship advice with Nigerians. She took to social media to share some advice with people who are currently dating.

Destiny Etiko
Destiny Etiko

The actress advised those in a relationship not to snap pictures with their partners. She stated that this will make it easy to deny their partner in case he has a side chick.

Destiny Etiko reacts after Luchy Donalds leaked secret…

“Limit the relationship between your wife and her…

It is common for people in a relationship to snap pictures with their partners and post them on social media. Destiny Etiko however doesn’t like this.

According to her people should not snap pictures with their partners for safety reasons. She also stated that she is nobody’s ex.

In her words ;

“Don’t snap pictures with anybody you are dating so you can deny them in the future! Repeat after me..I am nobody’s ex”.

See below,

Destiny Etiko
Destiny Etiko
