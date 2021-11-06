Don’t work with people who don’t know how to appreciate – Rita Dominic advises fans

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has advised fans to avoid employers who do not appreciate peaceful people.

According to Dominic, employers who often lie or cut corners just to get ahead, should be avoided at all cost, because they always end up acting as bullies.

She also advised fans who are already working with such people to stand their ground and never allow themselves to be intimidated.

In her words;

“You can sense some people or companies are bad to work with. Don’t work with them. Such people never do the right thing or appreciate peaceful people. They often lie and cut corners just to get ahead. If you make the mistake of working with them don’t ever let them bully you.”