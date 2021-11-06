TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Reality TV star, Dorathy Bachor has taken to Instagram to show off the millions she made during her birthday bash.

The busty entrepreneur cum influencer, recently marked her 26th Birthday with an exclusive Squid Games Themed party.

The celebrant was dressed as the green light-red light doll while some of the attendees were the games participants and others were workmen/shooters.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate the milestone of her mid-twenties, Dorathy expressed gratitude to God for how far she has come.

“She has been Sassy since Birth. I wish I could write everything I’m feeling right now but I guess the Scorpio in me is stronger

I’m so grateful to God and every single one of you that support and love me”, she wrote.

Hours ago, she shared a video of herself flaunting the cash which she received on her birthday.

Watch video below;

