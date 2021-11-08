TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija’s Tega confirms she’s pregnant with another…

Femi Osibona: Spiritual Man, Shirt Seller, Stunning Facts About…

My wife wants me to abandon my mother who suffered to raise me…

Drama as ladies fight man who slept with them and refused to pay (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment two ladies confronted a man who allegedly refused to pay them.

Reports gathered that the man invited the ladies over to warm his bed and service him for a night.

However, after the rounds of sxx, he allegedly refused to pay them for their services, and this provoked the ladies who quickly pounced on him.

READ ALSO

My wife wants me to abandon my mother who suffered to raise…

Man shares phone conversation with his mother after he…

In the video which has been going viral, the ladies were spotted hurling insults at the man for refusing to give them the money they worked for.

They created a scene in the place suspected to be a hotel entrance, as the three of them fought in the presence of a few eye witnesses.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija’s Tega confirms she’s pregnant with another baby

Femi Osibona: Spiritual Man, Shirt Seller, Stunning Facts About Late Estate…

My wife wants me to abandon my mother who suffered to raise me singlehandedly…

Reactions as Emmanuel reveals the current state of his relationship with…

Family of Late Owner Of Collapsed Ikoyi Building, Osibona Fight Over Bank…

How I and my husband killed two of our babies – Wife confesses

Nigerians react to Daddy Freeze’s comment about Erica Nlewedim

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

ABU University student celebrated for being the only female to graduate in her…

“It’s not easy to turn a new leaf” – Janemena laments…

Loyal dog refuses to leave owner’s grave a week after his death (Photos)

Teacher called out for brutalizing 3-year-old pupil and leaving cane marks on…

Drama as ladies fight man who slept with them and refused to pay (Video)

I watched my mother beat my father while growing up, now I can’t get…

BBNaija’s Tega confirms she’s pregnant with another baby

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More