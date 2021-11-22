Ebonyi state Professor arrested for defiling gateman’s 12-year-old daughter

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A professor at Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo, has been arrested for allegedly defiling his gateman’s daughter in Ebonyi state.

Reports gathered that the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the 12-year-old victim for over six months.

The victim who hails from Ezza North Local Government Area of the state, lived in the suspect’s house alongside her father, who was the gateman.

Upon interrogation, the victim alleged that the lecturer assaulted her for more than six months.

She said,

“I was living in the village with my mother. My daddy brought me to live with Prof. in Abakaliki. Since June this year, he had been disturbing me. He always came into my room and did what I did not like.

One day around 2am, I ran to my father at the security house and told him that Prof. was pressing my breasts. My father told me to go back that he would talk to him in the morning. Sometimes, I would wake up and see myself naked.

The other day, somebody was touching me in the midnight. I woke up, put on the light and saw Prof. lying on my bed naked. He tried to touch me, but I slapped him and pushed him out of my room. I was crying.

One day, I woke up and my bed was soaked with blood. I didn’t know what happened. I told my father in the morning, but he didn’t do anything. He used to tell me that if I leave Prof.’s house, who would pay my school fees? That is how Prof. has continued to disturb me until I told my aunty in the school because I didn’t like that nonsense Prof was doing.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba, had ordered an investigation into the case.

Odah said,

“The suspect of the alleged case of rape is in police custody now. The CP has ordered discreet investigation into the matter; we are awaiting the medical screening and report of the victim.”

