EFCC arrests billionaire Obi Cubana over money laundering, tax fraud

Billionaire businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, was reportedly arrested ny officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Reports gathered that the Anambra-born tycoon is currently being interrogated over alleged money laundering.

Obi Cubana arrived the headquarters of the EFCC at Jabi Abuja at about noon on Monday.

A source revealed that his case bordered on alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

The source said,

“Obi Cubana was arrested and brought to the EFCC headquarters on Monday afternoon over allegations of money laundering and tax fraud. He is being grilled by detectives as we speak.”

The EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said he had yet to be briefed on the development.

Recall, Obi Cubana made headlines in July when he hosted a lavish burial for his late mother in Oba, Anambra State, in which over 200 cows were reportedly killed.

The lavish display of wealth set tongues wagging with many Nigerians wondering about his source of wealth.