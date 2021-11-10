TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reality star, Cross arrested in South Africa (Details)

Destined Kids’ Rejoice Iwueze celebrates the “sugar in her tea”…

“I need a divorce!” – Laura Ikeji blows hot over her husband’s…

Etinosa reacts to video of ‘crippled’ man dancing legwork immediately after receiving healing (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has reacted to video of a man dancing legwork after receiving healing in a church.

Apparently, the man who came to the church with crutches as he couldn’t walk, got his healing after visiting church of popular pastor, Paul Enenche.

READ ALSO

Where there is no regulation, there will be abuse –…

I have not heard anyone asking for the blackmailer –…

Minutes into the ministration, he reportedly got his healing, jumped up and began to dance legwork to the amazement of members of the congregation.

Reacting to this, Etinosa recounted the incident in the Bible about dry bones rising again, as she stated that even the dry bones in the Bible didn’t dance legwork.

In her words;

“Miracle or magic. Wow! Even dry bones that rose again didn’t burst leg work as good as this. Wow. Wow. What God cannot do does not exist. Hallelujah”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reality star, Cross arrested in South Africa (Details)

Destined Kids’ Rejoice Iwueze celebrates the “sugar in her tea” on his birthday…

“I need a divorce!” – Laura Ikeji blows hot over her husband’s comment about her…

Reactions as Ned Nwoko’s ex-wife, Laila reveals her current location, days…

Comedienne Princess breaks down in tears as she calls out her colleagues Buchi,…

Olamide reacts after being offered huge sum of money to do this to Wizkid…

Lady rages after finding out that her caterer hid fried meat and fish to take…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Ikenna why are you crying?” – Bride questions her lover as he…

Alex Ekubo sends message to pretty actress, Yvonne Nelson about ‘falling…

Nigerian prankster, ZFancy whisked away by military men after pranking someone…

Etinosa reacts to video of ‘crippled’ man dancing legwork…

“Jesus said you should stop putting perfume on your body” – Pastor warns (Video)

If you’re a pastor and your wife is troubling you, divorce her, there are more…

Mercy Johnson shares husband’s reaction after an app predicted she would…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More