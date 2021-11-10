Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has reacted to video of a man dancing legwork after receiving healing in a church.

Apparently, the man who came to the church with crutches as he couldn’t walk, got his healing after visiting church of popular pastor, Paul Enenche.

Minutes into the ministration, he reportedly got his healing, jumped up and began to dance legwork to the amazement of members of the congregation.

Reacting to this, Etinosa recounted the incident in the Bible about dry bones rising again, as she stated that even the dry bones in the Bible didn’t dance legwork.

In her words;

“Miracle or magic. Wow! Even dry bones that rose again didn’t burst leg work as good as this. Wow. Wow. What God cannot do does not exist. Hallelujah”.