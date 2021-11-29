TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Zfancy reacts after Bobrisky called him out for posting his video…

Video of married dancer, Janemena having a romantic time at her…

Bobrisky drags Zfancy for posting his video without his…

“Even my leg chain money will change your life” – Nini slams Twitter troll that says she can’t afford Dubai trip without Pepsi

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija star, Nini, has slammed a Twitter troll for shading her. She slammed the troll after she came into her dm and berated her.

Nini
Nini

The Twitter troll, entered her dm and shaded her that she doesn’t have money to afford Dubai trip. The troll said that if not for Pepsi Nigeria, the reality tv star can’t afford Dubai trip.

READ ALSO

BB Naija: Nini Replies Fan Who Requested To See Her…

BB Naija: Angel lashes at troll who compared her to Maria

Recall that the Big Brother Naija “Shine Ya Eye”, ex-housemates, were sponsored to Dubai over the week for a music festival.

A troll has however shaded Nini that she would not have been able to afford the Dubai trip without Pepsi.

The troll also said that the reality tv star is always following Saga everywhere he goes and that he will dump her soon.

Nini however gave the troll a subtle reply. She stated that even her leg chain money will change the life of the troll.

See their exchange below,

Their exchange
Their exchange
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Zfancy reacts after Bobrisky called him out for posting his video without…

Video of married dancer, Janemena having a romantic time at her sugar…

Bobrisky drags Zfancy for posting his video without his permission

Why I disliked my husband after I gave birth to our son – Khafi opens up

Destiny Etiko reacts after Luchy Donalds leaked secret behind her curvy waist…

That was madness – Singer, Simi speaks on colleague, Wizkid

Obi Cubana splashes Over N250M on new bulletproof car

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Even my leg chain money will change your life” – Nini slams…

This my set sha, all of you are full of lies and deceit – BBNaija’s…

Destiny Etiko reacts after Luchy Donalds leaked secret behind her curvy waist…

How I saved 13-year-old girl who snuck out of her house to meet a guy she met…

“It is disrespectful to call people out on social media, when you have…

“You know your boy can never carry last” – Cross brags as he…

Why I disliked my husband after I gave birth to our son – Khafi opens up

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More