“Even my leg chain money will change your life” – Nini slams Twitter troll that says she can’t afford Dubai trip without Pepsi

Big Brother Naija star, Nini, has slammed a Twitter troll for shading her. She slammed the troll after she came into her dm and berated her.

The Twitter troll, entered her dm and shaded her that she doesn’t have money to afford Dubai trip. The troll said that if not for Pepsi Nigeria, the reality tv star can’t afford Dubai trip.

Recall that the Big Brother Naija “Shine Ya Eye”, ex-housemates, were sponsored to Dubai over the week for a music festival.

A troll has however shaded Nini that she would not have been able to afford the Dubai trip without Pepsi.

The troll also said that the reality tv star is always following Saga everywhere he goes and that he will dump her soon.

Nini however gave the troll a subtle reply. She stated that even her leg chain money will change the life of the troll.

See their exchange below,