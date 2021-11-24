TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Please pray for me” – Clem Ohameze begs…

“The only woman who took me in after my mom rejected me…

“What have you done to your face? Everything about you is…

Family compensates man with younger sister as his main fiancee calls off engagement

Entertainment
By Shalom

Twitter user, @MaverickThamani has narrated how a man who built house for his girlfriend was compensated with her younger sister.

Reports gathered that the angry man threatened to demolish the house he built house in order for peace to reign, the family gave him the lady’s younger sister and fortunately, they are happily married to date.

Read the story below:

READ ALSO

King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal weds Emmanuella Ropo in grand…

Excitement as BBNaija star, CeeC announces her wedding date…

“A guy in Eleme built a house for his girl’s family. Carried the whole family on his shoulder. Time for marriage, she said she wants to become a model. Left him and followed one white guy to Paris. Baba said he will demolish the house. Family pleaded and gave him her younger sis”

“The replies are hilarious. So you’ll invest millions in a family and not get ROI? Talmbout ‘what if he doesn’t love the sister’

Wetin concern love here? They are happily married sha so the hot takes doesn’t matter.”

See tweets below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Please pray for me” – Clem Ohameze begs Nigerians as he opens…

“The only woman who took me in after my mom rejected me when I was…

“What have you done to your face? Everything about you is fake”…

“God go punish all of una wey dey insult my queen” – 2face…

Liquorose I refuse to fight with you – Erica Nlewedim says as she narrates…

Lesbian, Amara vows never to return to her mother’s house after getting…

Mother-in-law falls in love with daughter’s husband during omugwo, gets…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Bobrisky gets into public fight with man who accused him of collecting N7million…

Casket seller orders driver to buy all caskets, after his car rammed into his…

Nigerian Navy finally reveals why Cute Abiola is yet to be released

Regina Daniels reacts after an app predicted that she would get married to her…

63-year-old pastor marries beautiful 18-year-old choir member as second wife

Lesbian, Amara vows never to return to her mother’s house after getting…

Drama as married man abandons girlfriend in Lagos hotel room, sneaks into toilet…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More