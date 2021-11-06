Family of Late Owner Of Collapsed Ikoyi Building, Osibona Fight Over Bank Details, Exotic Cars, Other Assets.

Family members of late Femi Osibona, owner of the 21-storey building that collapsed in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State, are currently in a messy fight over the personal property of the deceased, per reports seen by TheInfoNG on SaharaReporters.

Sources close to the family told SaharaReporters that the wife, who had just flown in from the United States, tried gaining access to her husband’s apartment along Mosley Road, Ikoyi but she was denied access by some of Osibona’s brothers.

Mrs Osibona, who had four children with the late Femi, is currently locked in a legal battle with the brothers, who are claiming the deceased’s collection of exotic automobiles, bank account information, and other valuables.

Because there were bundles of money, keys to costly vehicles, and other items in the house, the relatives allegedly denied the wife entry to the deceased’s residence.

The two family groups arrived with Mobile Police Officers (MOPOL), after which they were all barred out by occupants of the building who were the deceased’s neighbors, according to SaharaReporters.

“The brothers and wife of Femi Osibona are arguing over access to the deceased’s bank details and keys to pricey automobiles,” one insider added. Despite the fact that the man has a wife and four children, he is still alone. The deceased hasn’t been buried yet, and they’re already squabbling over his belongings. His wife was at the construction site the day before yesterday, yelling at his siblings. I believe there is a lot of money in the house.

“Femi’s siblings have barricaded his residence, preventing his wife and daughter from entering.” Money has become the source of all evil in this shambles. The wife was requested to travel to the hotel by her brother, but she refused because she didn’t have any money.”

“The woman came to the residence with MOPOL; the family also contracted MOPOL’s services,” another insider claimed. There were around twenty people shouting at each other on each side. We chased them all out of the house when it was already past midnight. They screamed, swore, boasted, and threatened till the wee hours of the morning. Instead of mourning, these individuals were squabbling about property. They’ve also enlisted the help of Olisa Agbakoba, a well-known lawyer.”

Femi Osibona, the Chief Executive Officer of Fourscore Homes Limited, was declared dead and removed from the ruins of the collapsed structure after around four days, according to SaharaReporters. During the rescue operation on Thursday, the body of Osibona was located among others.

The whereabouts of Osibona, Wale Bob-Oseni, his companion, and others trapped in the building had been a source of anxiety.

Bob-Oseni, who was scheduled to fly to the United States, took a detour to visit the project at the developer’s invitation, but he did not make it out alive.

On Monday, a building on Gerrard Road in Ikoyi, Lagos, collapsed, trapping an undetermined number of people behind the wreckage. The death toll has risen to more than 40 people. More than nine people were rescued alive from the wreckage of the collapsed building by emergency personnel.

The collapsed property, which included four-bedroom maisonettes, flats, duplexes, and penthouses, was 65 percent sold out, according to Highbrow Living Magazine. The flat is reportedly rumored to be priced between $1.2 million to $5 million. The structure was believed to be 80 percent finished, with a completion date of 2022.