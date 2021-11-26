“First five minutes after I delivered my first child, I was numb” – Singer Simi shares child birth experience

Sensational Nigerian singer, Simi, has recounted her experience after she gave birth to her first child, Adejare. This she did while responding to a tweep on Twitter.

A tweep had taken to Twitter and asked her how she felt when she first set her eyes on her first child.

Relaying her experience, the mother of one, stated that for the first five minutes after she delivered her child, she was numb and couldn’t believe it that her child came out of her body.

Her words,

“First 5 minutes I was numb cos it was unbelievable that a human being just came out of my body. 5 minutes later, I was sobbing watching her in her daddy’s arms because I was so in love”.