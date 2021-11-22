TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Happy married life” – Erica Nlewedim…

Anita Joseph under fire after sharing video of her husband…

Beautiful moments from Davido’s birthday celebration last…

“Get therapy, stop looking for pity on internet” – Lyta’s baby mama dragged after revealing she always keep her son’s cloth on her

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Ace Nigerian Singer, Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi, has received a lot of backlash after she disclosed her obsession with her son.

Kemi had taken to her Insta-stories and disclosed the reason she always keep a piece of her son’s cloth with her, especially when the boy is not around.

She stated that since she suffered from a heart condition she always want to have a backup of her son with her, to hold onto, incase she breaths her last breath without him being there.

READ ALSO

Enugu police arrest father who connived with 95-year-old…

“We needed to loose each other, to know that we needed…

In her words,

“I always get asked why I take a piece of my Baby’s clothing/items with me wherever Igo especially when his not around me. Well that’s simple because since I suffer from a heart condition, i just wanna have a backup of him with me to hold onto, if I was to ever take my last breath without him being there… His all I have and his one person that brings me so much comfort”.

Her post however did not go down well with social media users.

A social media user, identified as Kemiayorinde asked the mother of one to get therapy.

“The Instagram user wrote: “Get some fucking therapy and stop looking to pity on the internet cos ur baby daddy is famous damn”.

See below,

Her words
Her words
Comments
Comments
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Happy married life” – Erica Nlewedim congratulates Laycon…

Anita Joseph under fire after sharing video of her husband massaging and…

Beautiful moments from Davido’s birthday celebration last night (Video)

Actress Iyabo Ojo Slays In 5 different outfits at her mother’s one year…

Toyin Abraham and her husband go romantic at Iyabo Ojo’s mother’s 1…

Hilarious: Uche Maduagwu nominates Davido for President, after he donated N250M…

“I have never seen such entitlement in my life” — Reno Omokri reacts after…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

“Address me as a chief” – Whitemoney brags after he bagged a chieftaincy title

“Get therapy, stop looking for pity on internet” – Lyta’s baby mama dragged…

Ebonyi state Professor arrested for defiling gateman’s 12-year-old…

“Happy married life” – Erica Nlewedim congratulates Laycon…

Veteran Actor, Baba Suwe Dies At 67 (Details)

Davido and his crew gets into a violent fight at a club in Dubai (Video)

Toyin Abraham and her husband go romantic at Iyabo Ojo’s mother’s 1…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More