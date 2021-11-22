“Get therapy, stop looking for pity on internet” – Lyta’s baby mama dragged after revealing she always keep her son’s cloth on her

Ace Nigerian Singer, Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi, has received a lot of backlash after she disclosed her obsession with her son.

Kemi had taken to her Insta-stories and disclosed the reason she always keep a piece of her son’s cloth with her, especially when the boy is not around.

She stated that since she suffered from a heart condition she always want to have a backup of her son with her, to hold onto, incase she breaths her last breath without him being there.

In her words,

“I always get asked why I take a piece of my Baby’s clothing/items with me wherever Igo especially when his not around me. Well that’s simple because since I suffer from a heart condition, i just wanna have a backup of him with me to hold onto, if I was to ever take my last breath without him being there… His all I have and his one person that brings me so much comfort”.

Her post however did not go down well with social media users.

A social media user, identified as Kemiayorinde asked the mother of one to get therapy.

“The Instagram user wrote: “Get some fucking therapy and stop looking to pity on the internet cos ur baby daddy is famous damn”.

