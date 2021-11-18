“Get yourself a Yoruba guy, to avoid ambiguity” – Temi Otedola and lover, Mr Eazi advises

Billionaire daughter and actress Temi Otedola has an advice for single Nigerian ladies. She advised single ladies about their choice when it comes to relationship.

The talented actress and daughter to Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, advised single ladies to get themselves a Yoruba guy.

She took to Twitter and tweeted that ladies should get themselves a Yoruba guy.

Her words: “Get you a Yoruba guy”, she tweeted.

In response to this, her musician boyfriend, Mr Eazi, who hails from Ogun state advised that ladies should take this advice to avoid ambiguity.

Mr Eazi tweeted: “From Ogun State to avoid ambiguity.”

This Mr Eazi, her boyfriend, who is an indigene of Ogun State said this to inform ladies that Ogun-born guys are nice.

See below,