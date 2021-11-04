“Giving to the poor makes Jesus happy” – Uche Maduagwu advise colleagues

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has advised his colleagues in the entertainment industry to always give to the needy, as this makes Jesus happy.

He stated that some in the industry are quick to flaunt their wealth without helping the poor.

According to him it doesn’t make sense for celebrities to flaunt their wealth like cars, money, jewelry without helping their fans who beg for their help.

"Never be anyone's second choice" – Temi Otedola advises

He thereby cautioned his fellow celebrities to stop ignoring their fans whenever they ask for help.

He wrote: “Giving to the poor makes Jesus happy. It makes no sense for we celebs to show off expensive cars, jewelry and dollars on social media. But ignore our fans when they beg us for assistance”.

See his post below:

Uche Maduagwu
