Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has sent a lovely birthday message to his daughter, DJ Cuppy as she clocks a new age.

The controversial disc jockey clocked 29 years old and her father took time off his schedule to write a lovely message to her.

The excited father took to his official Instagram page to share an adorable photo of himself and DJ Cuppy, where he described her as his heartbeat and his headache.

He wrote;

“Happy birthday to my heartbeat and headache @cuppymusic. My Ifemiii. Papa is proud of you.”

In another news, DJ Cuppy has finally spoken up about her relationship with Kiddwaya and what made their friendship a bit loose. According to Cuppy, she wasn’t really comfortable with the way he suddenly became famous.