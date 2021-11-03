“Happy birthday to the queen of my life”, Gedoni eulogize his wife on her birthday

Big Brother Naija star, Gedoni has showered his wife, Kaffy, with nice enconium as she clocked a new age.

The reality tv star took to social media to celebrate his wife who is also a reality tv star. The couples met during the “pepper dem’ season of BB Naija show.

Gedoni wrote epistles about his wife. He described her as the person God used to redirect and reshape his life.

His words:

“Happy Birthday to the Queen of my heart ❤️ Wife of my youth, Best wife ever, Best Mom to our son @acupofkhafi

I’ve been sitting here editing and rewriting how I feel today, streams of joy all in form of you(Ufanima🌹) flooding my memory 😀. It’s been two years and counting and oh how God has used you to redirect and reshape my life.

If forever is a place, then that’s our destination❤️ I Choose you Today and always. Happy Birthday Sugarheart. Our son and I love you dearly and we pray that this would be the least you’ll ever be.

You’ll so shine here on earth that men would see your good works and glorify your father in Heaven. #wifeofmyyouth #Ufanima #birthday #birthdaygirl”.

