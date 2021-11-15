“He is just a friend, I won’t disappoint you people again”, Tonto Dikeh clears air, after her date with Kpokpogri’s friend

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has cleared air after she was spotted on a date with her ex-boyfriend Kpokpogri’s best friend, Mayor Blessing.

She shared pictures of her date with Kpokpogri’s best friend, Mayor, on social media and many netizens have mixed opinions about her date with her ex-boyfriend’s best friend.

Recall that when Tonto and Kpokpogri fell out, Mayor stood up for her. Tonto and her son, King Andre, were spotted on a date with Mayor on Sunday, November 14.

The actress shared photos of their date on Instagram. This has generated a lot of mixed reactions online, as many netizens think the two are dating.

A blog earlier shared the actress’s photo with a controversial caption that caused a stirr online.

The blog’s caption:

“Tonto Dikeh steps out with her son and a man I don’t know who he is… Omo. Are you thinking what I’m thinking?”.

The actress and mother of one have therefore cleared the air about her date with Kpokpogri’s best friend.

Reacting to the blog’s caption, the actress took to the comment section and stated that Mayor Blessing is only a friend and she went on a date with him because he stood up for her when she fell out with Kpokpogri. She also vowed not to disappoint her fans again.

She wrote:

“Online brothers and sisters he is just a friend oooo, una no remember when Mr mayor come out come fight for me. Don’t worry I wldnt disappointed you, people, again”.

See below: