Housewife arrested for planning to kidnap her husband because he is stingy

Police in Ogun State have arrested a housewife, identified as Memunat Salaudeen, for allegedly trying to kidnap her husband.

Reports gathered that the suspect was arrested alongside her accomplices, Olayinka Lawal, Asungba Nura and Usman Oluwatoyin, on Monday evening, November 1.

According to the police, the three accomplices were on a motorcycle when they were stopped because of their suspicious look.

The team searched them and found a cutlass and a newly acquired rope in their possession.

They were separated and questioned on what they planned to use the cutlass and rope for. The three of them gave conflicting statements.

They questioned them further and that was when they revealed their plan for the kidnap. They stated that a lady by the name Memunat Salaudeen gave them a sum of N8,000 to buy a cutlass and rope for the operation.

They also revealed that the woman, who is a nurse in their area at Balogun Tuntun Gas line Ifo, ordered them to hide somewhere while she lure her husband and they will go ahead to kidnap him and ask for ransom.

Salaudeen, who confessed to the crime, told the policemen that her husband has not been giving her money, so she decided to plan his kidnapping in order to get money from him.