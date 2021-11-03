TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels co-wife, Laila Charani reveals she has divorced…

If she wasn’t doubting your love for her mum, she would not have…

Lady celebrates as she and her husband moves out of…

Housewife arrested for planning to kidnap her husband because he is stingy

Entertainment
By Shalom

Police in Ogun State have arrested a housewife, identified as Memunat Salaudeen, for allegedly trying to kidnap her husband.

Reports gathered that the suspect was arrested alongside her accomplices, Olayinka Lawal, Asungba Nura and Usman Oluwatoyin, on Monday evening, November 1.

According to the police, the three accomplices were on a motorcycle when they were stopped because of their suspicious look.

READ ALSO

My present and my future be calming down, Anita Joseph tells…

How my family was kidnapped, sought asylum to escape death –…

The team searched them and found a cutlass and a newly acquired rope in their possession.

They were separated and questioned on what they planned to use the cutlass and rope for. The three of them gave conflicting statements.

They questioned them further and that was when they revealed their plan for the kidnap. They stated that a lady by the name Memunat Salaudeen gave them a sum of N8,000 to buy a cutlass and rope for the operation.

They also revealed that the woman, who is a nurse in their area at Balogun Tuntun Gas line Ifo, ordered them to hide somewhere while she lure her husband and they will go ahead to kidnap him and ask for ransom.

Salaudeen, who confessed to the crime, told the policemen that her husband has not been giving her money, so she decided to plan his kidnapping in order to get money from him.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels co-wife, Laila Charani reveals she has divorced Ned Nwoko

If she wasn’t doubting your love for her mum, she would not have asked- fan tell…

Lady celebrates as she and her husband moves out of “family” house…

“Am I posting my son too much” – Regina Daniels ask fans after…

Lady shares her husband’s success story, as she narrates how she stayed…

Bobrisky’s ex PA, Oye Kyme reveals the message Bobrisky sent to her (Screenshot)

Ikoyi-Building Collapse: Boy survives after jumping from the Storey building…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Housewife arrested for planning to kidnap her husband because he is stingy

BBNaija’s Maria called out again for allegedly trying to snatch a Senator…

Soldier Allegedly Absconds With PoS Operator’s N100,000, After Showing Fake…

BB Naija: Nini Slams Man Who Requested To See Her boyfriend

Cute Moment Nigerian Minister Walked His Twin Daughters Down The Aisle In…

Odunlade Adekola Proposes To His Wife Again, As She Celebrate Her Birthday

Linda Ikeji’s Blog Return Online, After Her Blog’s Instagram Page…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More