TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

OBO Fundraiser: The Long List Of Celebrities Who Have Donated To…

WEMA Bank restricts Davido’s account, invites him over

“I closed Oyingbo market because of it’s deplorable…

“How Funke Akindele treated me after my marriage crashed” – Comedienne Princess

EntertainmentNollywood
By Adebimpe

Popular Nigerian Comedienne, Damilola Adekoya, better known as, Princess, has revealed how award winning Nollywood star, Funke Akindele treated her after her marriage with her husband, Adeshola Jeremiah, crashed.

Princess
Princess

Princess In an interview with OAP Chude Jideonwo, relayed how devastated she was after her marriage crashed and how Funke Akindele gave her support.

READ ALSO

Comedienne Princess breaks down in tears as she calls out…

You can’t destroy what you did not build –…

According to her Funke Akindele used her own broken marriage to counsel her and this served as a source of strength to her.

In her words:

“Funke Akindele called me and I’m sure she’ll remember, she called me and said princess kilonshele, I heard you almost cried yourself to death. Chude I’m telling you, I cried I became sick and lost weight. I said “ah Funke”, I told her in Yoruba, I said my life is ended.

“She said why will you say that, I said can’t you see what happened to my marriage, and then she said didn’t you hear what happened to mine. I said Funke your own is different, you can’t compare yourself to me, atleast you stayed in your husbands house for a year. And she said what are you talking about Princess? And she said to me, im in Enugu shooting, please let me pay for your flight ticket, come and meet me, I said ah I don’t think I’ll be able to come, she said ah what are you doing, I said im washing, she said kilonfo, I said I’m just washing, she said where are you going, I’m not going anywhere, i was in that house wearing just one clothe. She said Princess mi o understand. Princess, please let me pay for your ticket, come and meet me in Enugu, I’m shooting, we’lll talk.

“Then I heard people calling her saying Funke we are ready, so she said, ‘Princess shey o Na Wa? Call me. I didn’t call her.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

OBO Fundraiser: The Long List Of Celebrities Who Have Donated To Davido’s…

WEMA Bank restricts Davido’s account, invites him over

“I closed Oyingbo market because of it’s deplorable state”,…

“I am so happy that you have finally put your differences aside” – Lola Omotayo…

“If the people who really need this money ask , you wont give them”,…

Interesting photos from the induction ceremony of 100 level theater arts…

Davido hints about giving away all the money he received from friends

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

“My brothers are billionaires” – BB Naija’s Cross brags…

“How Funke Akindele treated me after my marriage crashed” –…

“No woman should get married without atleast N10M in her account”,…

“Psquare never broke up, they only did on Instagram” – Kemi…

Davido hints about giving away all the money he received from friends

“Men are as much in need of celebration and support as women”,…

Interesting photos from the induction ceremony of 100 level theater arts…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More