Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial relationship adviser, Blessing Okoro has disclosed to her fans that she performs monthly “ritual” with a man every month.

According to Blessing, she makes love a man on the first day of every month to bring good luck to her relationship and marriage.

Blessing wrote;

“Do you know when you MAKE Love ❤️ on the first day of every new month it bring good luck to your relationships and marriage.

So when you get home today after work, grab them and make sweet passionate love to them, and watch this month blossom with so much love and positivity.

It’s a ritual for me, I make love on the first of every month . (Use this song 🎵 it’s a turn on for love making )Gosh, hope I don’t kee somebody’s son today . Happy new month lovers”

