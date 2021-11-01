“I admire your humility”, Ayefele hails Davido, as they take pictures together

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Adebimpe

Popular gospel musician, Yinka Ayefele has hailed, Afrobeat musician, Davido for his humility.

Yinka Ayefele
Yinka Ayefele

The gospel musician and Davido met in Atlanta and they connected immediately. The two singers took pictures together which Singer Ayefele shared on his Instagram page.

Ayefele described Davido as a very humble person and different from other musicians.

According to him when they met in Atlanta, he at first didn’t see Davido, but the latter who saw him from afar called him and ran to meet him.

His words: “Together in ATL. I admire your humbleness my brother, I didn’t see him but he saw me from a distance and ran down me. @davido I love you more today. You are different from them”, he wrote.

