TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

CCTV footage of how female clubber died at Obi Cubana’s club,…

Lady calls off wedding as her fiance insists that his mother…

Couple who married recently, found dead inside their toilet in…

“I am old enough to get pregnant, keep ranting” – Actress Oyebade Bimpe slams critics over pregnancy rumours

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Adebimpe Oyebade , has slammed social media critics over her rumored pregnancy with her colleague, Lateef Adedimeji.

Adebimpe Oyebade
Adebimpe Oyebade

Theinfong recalls that Bimpe and Lateef rumored wedding made rounds on social media after their wedding pictures were shared online.

READ ALSO

“Pregnancy will humble you” trends as ladies, including…

Bobrisky discloses to fans what his boyfriend appreciates…

Following this social media womb watchers have been monitoring Bimpe’s belly for pregnancy signs.

Recently the actress, Bimpe Oyebade took to her insta story and shared a TikTok video where she was spotted dancing and flaunting her belly.

This has generated mixed reactions from fans and followers. Netizens took to the comments and stated that she is pregnant but doesn’t have a bloated tummy.

However, an Instagram user identified as Real_yomide stated that people should leave the actress and focus on their own life. 

The Instagram user wrote,

“Una no talk about pregnancy for the comment section again ni? Does una don see person wey dey look peg in deficits no bloated tummy una dey give love emoji? Eti ya were! Una dey leaves una own matter for house carry phone dey yarn dust. Ewu Gambia”.

While reacting to this, Bimpe Oyede said that she is old enough to have a baby. She added that social media critics should continue ranting. She stated that if at all she was pregnant, she won’t hide it from public glare.

Her words,

” Hey darling it’s enough now, let them keep ranting. I’m old enough to get pregnant or have a baby even if I am, let them be blinded by their foolishness. I sure wouldn’t hide it from any of them when God blesses me cos babies are God’s blessings. I pinned your comment and the dragging under is what I do not understand”.

See below,

Adebimpe Oyebade
Adebimpe Oyebade
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

CCTV footage of how female clubber died at Obi Cubana’s club, surfaces (Video)

Lady calls off wedding as her fiance insists that his mother would move in with…

Couple who married recently, found dead inside their toilet in Ondo state

Family of pregnant woman finally show up at the hospital after doctor lied that…

Married night club owner and side chick found dead inside car

Blessing Okoro’s mother falls from ladder, breaks her legs over N1500…

Controversial #Endsars lawyer, Kenechukwu Okeke reportedly killed in Anambra

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“I am old enough to get pregnant, keep ranting” – Actress…

“Please shift, let me see road” — Big Brother Naija’s Angel blasts fans…

The Okoye wives, Anita and Lola Okoye celebrate thanksgiving together (Photos)

CCTV footage of how female clubber died at Obi Cubana’s club, surfaces (Video)

“I don pass who dey fear heartbreak” – Actress Tonto Dikeh…

True story of what really happened to the female club goer who died at Obi…

“No woman is a single mother, society only wants you to feel…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More