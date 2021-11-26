“I don pass who dey fear heartbreak” – Actress Tonto Dikeh says

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has revealed that she is no longer scared of heartbreak. This she said revealing her greatest fear at the moment.

Recall that the actress suffered heartbreak in October 2021. She and ex-boyfriend, Kpokpogri fell out and this went viral.

Some weeks after, Tonto and her son, King Andre, were spotted hanging out with her ex-boyfriend, Kpokpogri’s best friend, Mayor Blessing. This sparked dating rumors about the two.

She wrote,

”I don pass who Dey fear heartbreak, Na insufficient funds I Dey fear now”.