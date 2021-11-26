TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady calls off wedding as her fiance insists that his mother…

Couple who married recently, found dead inside their toilet in…

Blessing Okoro’s mother falls from ladder, breaks her legs…

“I don pass who dey fear heartbreak” – Actress Tonto Dikeh says

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has revealed that she is no longer scared of heartbreak. This she said revealing her greatest fear at the moment.

Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh

The talented actress and businesswoman, stated that she is no longer scared of her heart being broken again.

READ ALSO

What started off as a joke became a money making scheme…

Kpokpogri reacts to reports of his ex-lover, Tonto Dikeh…

Tonto in a social media post revealed that her only fear at the moment is insufficient money.

The mother of one in a post on her social media page, noted that she no longer fear heartbreak, but the only thing she is scared of presently is insufficient money.

Recall that the actress suffered heartbreak in October 2021. She and ex-boyfriend, Kpokpogri fell out and this went viral.

Some weeks after, Tonto and her son, King Andre, were spotted hanging out with her ex-boyfriend, Kpokpogri’s best friend, Mayor Blessing. This sparked dating rumors about the two.

She has now disclosed that she is not scared of heartbreak but she is only scared of insufficient funds.

She wrote,

”I don pass who Dey fear heartbreak, Na insufficient funds I Dey fear now”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady calls off wedding as her fiance insists that his mother would move in with…

Couple who married recently, found dead inside their toilet in Ondo state

Blessing Okoro’s mother falls from ladder, breaks her legs over N1500…

Family of pregnant woman finally show up at the hospital after doctor lied that…

Controversial #Endsars lawyer, Kenechukwu Okeke reportedly killed in Anambra

Married night club owner and side chick found dead inside car

“Them don punch her lips, husband snatcher” – Nigerians drag…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“I don pass who dey fear heartbreak” – Actress Tonto Dikeh…

True story of what really happened to the female club goer who died at Obi…

“No woman is a single mother, society only wants you to feel…

“Who come dey open legs” – Nina Ivy counters Tee Billz comment…

“You will forever be the best boss in the world” – Tiwa Savage…

“You are the most bankable without opening your legs” – Talent…

“My dad was so hurt that I got pregnant out of wed lock” –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More