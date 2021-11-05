TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I’m tired of being here” – Regina…

Regina Daniels’ phone number surfaces amid clash with…

Bride-to-be who once dated a married man and wrecked his home,…

I don’t have child, I have children – Liquorose confirm allegation that she has a child

EntertainmentBig Brother Naija 2021
By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija star, Liquorose has reacted to allegations that she has a child before going for the reality to show.

Liquorose
Liquorose

Recall that a blogger @BBUpdate had earlier called her out for hiding her child from public eye.

READ ALSO

“If the person you want to tattoo is ugly, tell your…

BB Naija: Blogger slam Liquorose for hiding her child from…

The blogger had wrote: “Liquorose fans attacking me in my dm, pls ask your fave to tell u the truth, she has a baby!! I was shocked she didn’t mention it in the house, waited till the end of the show, but not even one talk about her child, y’all should free me biko #BBNaija”, the user wrote.

Liquorose who has been silence over the allegay has now reacted. The reality star in a live Instagram video, stated that she doesn’t have a child, but she has ‘children’.

Even though she didn’t expressly deny that she has a child, She repeatedly said that she has children who are successful. She stated thatshe is a mother to millions of children over the world.

This seems to mean she is referring to her fans as her children.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I’m tired of being here” – Regina Daniels cries out…

Regina Daniels’ phone number surfaces amid clash with Jaruma and another…

Bride-to-be who once dated a married man and wrecked his home, cries out as his…

“I feel sad, angry and upset” – Janemena goes emotional as she…

Maria shocks fans as she finally opens up on who her real ‘baby’ is…

Video of Nkechi Blessing Sunday licking her man’s toes sparks reactions…

Owner of collapsed Ikoyi building, Femi Osibona found dead

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Moment James Brown rocked towel and tried to shoot his shot at his fellow man…

Leaked voicenote of Jaruma talking about Regina Daniels and what she does

Saskay narrates what happened after she hooked up with Wizkid in her dream

I don’t have child, I have children – Liquorose confirm allegation…

“If the person you want to tattoo is ugly, tell your artist to make him…

Obi Cubana released from EFCC Custody, To Face Court Trial

Tiwa Savage Purchase Diamond Necklace And Customized Pendant Worth #41 Million

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More