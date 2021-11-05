I don’t have child, I have children – Liquorose confirm allegation that she has a child

Big Brother Naija star, Liquorose has reacted to allegations that she has a child before going for the reality to show.

Recall that a blogger @BBUpdate had earlier called her out for hiding her child from public eye.

The blogger had wrote: “Liquorose fans attacking me in my dm, pls ask your fave to tell u the truth, she has a baby!! I was shocked she didn’t mention it in the house, waited till the end of the show, but not even one talk about her child, y’all should free me biko #BBNaija”, the user wrote.

Liquorose who has been silence over the allegay has now reacted. The reality star in a live Instagram video, stated that she doesn’t have a child, but she has ‘children’.

Even though she didn’t expressly deny that she has a child, She repeatedly said that she has children who are successful. She stated thatshe is a mother to millions of children over the world.

This seems to mean she is referring to her fans as her children.