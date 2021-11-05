I expected better – Lady who met Obi Cubana’s alleged manager reacts after finding out he lives in 2-bedroom flat

A Nigerian lady has expressed her disappointment after visiting a man who claimed to be the manager of billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana.

According to the lady identified as @rutie_xx, she met a man named Lanre who claimed to be Obi Cubana’s manager for five years.

However, she was shocked after discovering that he stays in a two-bedroom apartment.

She wrote;

”I met this Lanre guy who told me he was Obi Cubana’s manager for five years. He was living in a two bedroom flat apartment.

I expected more from someone who was Obi Cubana’s manager for five years”.

Reacting, @Emiz_official said;

“I know a man who is a very wealthy man and his boys touch good money but most of them aren’t as principled as him. They womanise, club and spend they spend lavishly. That’s life. No be everybody go make am big even with good opportunities on their faces”

@Edward_Onoriode;

“How much do you think he’s being paid as a manager to Cubana for 5 years? In your little mind, you want him to steal from Cubana to fund an expensive lifestyle to impress people like you? This is the mentality Politicians carry to office so that they can impress girls like you.”