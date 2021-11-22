TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“He has dementia” – Ajoke Silva opens up for the first time about…

“Davido is wiser than all the people who gave him money for…

Davido donates all N200 million he received from friends to…

“I have never seen such entitlement in my life” — Reno Omokri reacts after singer Fryo condemned Davido for giving ₦250m to orphans but didn’t help him at his time of need

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Reno Omokri, has reacted to the viral video made by a musician, Baba Fryo, where he called out Davido for giving the N250 million that was donated to him by friends to orphanages, but ignored him when he cried out to him for help.

In the video, the singer questioned Davido why he donated such a huge amount of money to people he doesn’t know but ignored him when he needed his help.

While reacting to this, Reno stated that, Baba Fryo is displaying an entitlement mentality. He stated that he has not seen such a kind of entitlement mentality in his life.

READ ALSO

“Time has vindicated you as the best President Nigeria…

“Davido is wiser than all the people who gave him…

He asked Baba Fryo to use his popularity to help himself and allow Davido to help orphans.

His words:

“Honestly, I can’t believe the entitlement mentality that Baba Fryo displayed. How can you condemn Davido’s ₦250 million donations to orphanages because “someone like me who is popular and well known was not helped, it is people and orphanages that no one knows that is being helped”?

“You say you are popular. Use your popularity to help yourself, and allow the young man to help orphans who have no popularity to capitalize on. Scripture says “It is good for a man to bear the yoke while he is young”-Lamentations 3:27. What did Fryo do for others when he was on top? No. the Wrong question. What did he even do for himself when he was young?”.

“Has he shown initiative? Did he even publish his account number, like Davido did, and people refused to donate? Other celebrities saw Davido’s action, and instead of complaining, they emulated him, published their account numbers, and got love from their fans. Including two twins who just reunited”.

“Wow! I have never seen such entitlement in my life. Help me because I am popular? Really? Davido is young enough to be Fryo’s son. There is no better advert for the proverb that wisdom does not come with age than the case of Fryo and Davido. Use your youth well so you don’t end up like”.

See below,

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“He has dementia” – Ajoke Silva opens up for the first time about her husband,…

“Davido is wiser than all the people who gave him money for his…

Davido donates all N200 million he received from friends to charity, adds N50…

Beautiful moments from Davido’s birthday celebration last night (Video)

Hilarious: Uche Maduagwu nominates Davido for President, after he donated N250M…

Whitemoney goes back to his roots, visits his favorite spot in Enugu to buy…

“I don’t wish this on my enemy” – BBNaija’ JMK breaks silence after fire…

1 of 2

LATEST UPDATES

“I have never seen such entitlement in my life” — Reno Omokri reacts after…

Hilarious: Uche Maduagwu nominates Davido for President, after he donated N250M…

Beautiful moments from Davido’s birthday celebration last night (Video)

Zlatan Ibile calls out lady for absconding with his 750k Dior shirt

“Very humble, no fake zone” – Fans hail Whitemoney after he visited local yam…

Fan Draws A Live Portrait Picture Of Whitemoney And Present It To Him

“Time has vindicated you as the best President Nigeria ever had” —…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More