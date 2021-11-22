“I have never seen such entitlement in my life” — Reno Omokri reacts after singer Fryo condemned Davido for giving ₦250m to orphans but didn’t help him at his time of need

Reno Omokri, has reacted to the viral video made by a musician, Baba Fryo, where he called out Davido for giving the N250 million that was donated to him by friends to orphanages, but ignored him when he cried out to him for help.

In the video, the singer questioned Davido why he donated such a huge amount of money to people he doesn’t know but ignored him when he needed his help.

While reacting to this, Reno stated that, Baba Fryo is displaying an entitlement mentality. He stated that he has not seen such a kind of entitlement mentality in his life.

He asked Baba Fryo to use his popularity to help himself and allow Davido to help orphans.

His words:

“Honestly, I can’t believe the entitlement mentality that Baba Fryo displayed. How can you condemn Davido’s ₦250 million donations to orphanages because “someone like me who is popular and well known was not helped, it is people and orphanages that no one knows that is being helped”?

“You say you are popular. Use your popularity to help yourself, and allow the young man to help orphans who have no popularity to capitalize on. Scripture says “It is good for a man to bear the yoke while he is young”-Lamentations 3:27. What did Fryo do for others when he was on top? No. the Wrong question. What did he even do for himself when he was young?”.

“Has he shown initiative? Did he even publish his account number, like Davido did, and people refused to donate? Other celebrities saw Davido’s action, and instead of complaining, they emulated him, published their account numbers, and got love from their fans. Including two twins who just reunited”.

“Wow! I have never seen such entitlement in my life. Help me because I am popular? Really? Davido is young enough to be Fryo’s son. There is no better advert for the proverb that wisdom does not come with age than the case of Fryo and Davido. Use your youth well so you don’t end up like”.

