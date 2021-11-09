“I need a divorce!” – Laura Ikeji blows hot over her husband’s comment about her (Video)

Nigerian entrepreneur, Laura Ikeji has reacted after her husband talked about the recent work which she carried out on her chin.

Recall, few hours ago, Laura showed off her modified chin which got tongues wagging on social media.

The brand influencer shared a video of herself undergoing a modification on her chin to enable it to become pointed and suit her taste.

Sharing the video, she warned people not to use abusive words on her because it is her body and her choice.

However, her husband, reacting to the chin modification, said he doesn’t see any difference.

In the short clip, the man noted that there is no difference between how it was and the present state of the chin.

Captioning the post, she wrote:

“I need a divorce! Hater!!!!!!! 😂😂😂”

Watch the video below: