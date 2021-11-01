TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian music artiste, Ric Hassani has narrated how he bought a brand new phone for one of his domestic workers.

According to Ric, he was prompted to get a new phone for the staff because he didn’t like his ringtone, and it always irritated him whenever he heard his phone ring.

Ric reiterated his love for peace and quietness as he shared the story via Twitter of how he made the decision to get his cook a new phone because he hated his ringtone.

He wrote,

“I so like my peace and quiet, i no like jiggy jiggy. I once bought my cook a new phone because I hated his ring tone. He had one of those small phones that the ringtone sounds like Korean cultural dance. It was stressing my deep thoughts.”

