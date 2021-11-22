“I put my life to this” – Davido vouches on his life to ensure that the N250M he donated to charity is not embezzled

Singer, Davido, has vouched on his life to make sure the money he donated to the orphanage does not get embezzled.

This is coming after a Twitter user stated that she informed her mother about the N250M Davido donated to charity, and her mother said the money won’t get to the children because welfare officers steal from money allocated to the children.

Her words,

“I told mum what Davido did and I’ve never seen her revolt so passionately against something. She said the money won’t get to the children cos welfare officers steal it all. I hate Nigeria She said it’s so bad that nurses never want to leave welfare homes when they’re posted there,” the Twitter user tweeted.

In response, to this Davido vouched on his life to ensure the money is not embezzled.

He tweeted, “I will personally make sure this doesn’t occur !! I put that on my life !”.