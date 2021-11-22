TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Happy married life” – Erica Nlewedim…

Anita Joseph under fire after sharing video of her husband…

Ebonyi state Professor arrested for defiling gateman’s…

“I put my life to this” – Davido vouches on his life to ensure that the N250M he donated to charity is not embezzled

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Singer, Davido, has vouched on his life to make sure the money he donated to the orphanage does not get embezzled.

This is coming after a Twitter user stated that she informed her mother about the N250M Davido donated to charity, and her mother said the money won’t get to the children because welfare officers steal from money allocated to the children.

Her words,

READ ALSO

Davido and his crew gets into a violent fight at a club in…

Hilarious: Uche Maduagwu nominates Davido for President,…

“I told mum what Davido did and I’ve never seen her revolt so passionately against something. She said the money won’t get to the children cos welfare officers steal it all. I hate Nigeria She said it’s so bad that nurses never want to leave welfare homes when they’re posted there,” the Twitter user tweeted.

In response, to this Davido vouched on his life to ensure the money is not embezzled.

He tweeted, “I will personally make sure this doesn’t occur !! I put that on my life !”.

Davido
Davido
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Happy married life” – Erica Nlewedim congratulates Laycon…

Anita Joseph under fire after sharing video of her husband massaging and…

Ebonyi state Professor arrested for defiling gateman’s 12-year-old…

Toyin Abraham and her husband go romantic at Iyabo Ojo’s mother’s 1…

Actress Iyabo Ojo Slays In 5 different outfits at her mother’s one year…

Beautiful moments from Davido’s birthday celebration last night (Video)

“I have never seen such entitlement in my life” — Reno Omokri reacts after…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

“I put my life to this” – Davido vouches on his life to ensure…

“It is not yet my time”, Tega Dominic says after she narrowly…

“I will spend a lot of money on you” – 10-year-old boy writes…

“Address me as a chief” – Whitemoney brags after he bagged a chieftaincy title

“Get therapy, stop looking for pity on internet” – Lyta’s baby mama dragged…

Ebonyi state Professor arrested for defiling gateman’s 12-year-old…

“Happy married life” – Erica Nlewedim congratulates Laycon…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More