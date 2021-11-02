“I thought when you tell someone you are married they are supposed to back off” – Business woman laments

Business woman, Sandra Iheuwa has lamented about a man who didn’t respect her wedding ring and still tried to woo her.

Sandra Iheuwa who is newly wedded took to her Instagram page to lament how she went out on Monday and a man tried to woo her.

According to her, she flashed her wedding ring to put the man off, but he still tried to woo her.

Recall that Sandra has a child with popular talent manager, Ubi Franklin, and recently got married to a wealthy business man, Steve Thompson.

She took to her Insta-stories, and andra narrated how a man tried talking to even after he saw her wedding ring.

“I went out yesterday evening. I was so amazed and surprised how men out here in Lekki still want to talk to a married woman. After flashing this man my ring oga still trying to talk to me,” she wrote.

She added: “I thought when you tell someone you are married they are supposed to back off”.