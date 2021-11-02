TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Janemena’s husband finally speaks on his wife sleeping with…

Regina Daniels co-wife, Laila Charani reveals she has divorced…

If she wasn’t doubting your love for her mum, she would not have…

“I thought when you tell someone you are married they are supposed to back off” – Business woman laments

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Adebimpe

Business woman, Sandra Iheuwa has lamented about a man who didn’t respect her wedding ring and still tried to woo her.

Sandra Iheuwa who is newly wedded took to her Instagram page to lament how she went out on Monday and a man tried to woo her.

According to her, she flashed her wedding ring to put the man off, but he still tried to woo her.

READ ALSO

Nollywood actor, Edem Antak, ties the knot with his…

BB Naija: Married people should not be allowed on the show…

Recall that Sandra has a child with popular talent manager, Ubi Franklin, and recently got married to a wealthy business man, Steve Thompson.

She took to her Insta-stories, and andra narrated how a man tried talking to even after he saw her wedding ring.

“I went out yesterday evening. I was so amazed and surprised how men out here in Lekki still want to talk to a married woman. After flashing this man my ring oga still trying to talk to me,” she wrote.

She added: “I thought when you tell someone you are married they are supposed to back off”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Janemena’s husband finally speaks on his wife sleeping with Prince…

Regina Daniels co-wife, Laila Charani reveals she has divorced Ned Nwoko

If she wasn’t doubting your love for her mum, she would not have asked- fan tell…

DJ Cuppy and Zlatan finally make peace with each other after several months of…

Cheat on me with sense and use protection — Actress Moyo Lawal warns future…

Lady celebrates as she and her husband moves out of “family” house…

“Am I posting my son too much” – Regina Daniels ask fans after…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“My money is my money, his money is our money” – Nkechi…

“I thought when you tell someone you are married they are supposed to back…

Billionaire business man, Obi Cubana, has been released from EFCC custody

Man calls out Burna Boy For Extorting Him Of $10,000, After He Refused To…

Don Jazzy Donates #1.5 Million For 100 Youths To Learn Coding

Please stop claiming my brother’s house as your house – Lady calls…

How to Have Sex All Night

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More