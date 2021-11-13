TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how his wife poisoned him after catching him in bed…

Man cries out after getting married to his wife, only to find out…

“I miss my wife, I had to use her car so I could smell her scent…

I want my friend to be free to have sxx with my wife, while I also get in bed with his wife – Man shares his desire

Entertainment
By Shalom

A man has cried out on social media, after falling in love with his friend’s wife, following an intimate conversation with her.

Sharing his story to Facebook blogger, David Bondze-Mbir, he expressed his willingness to allow his wife get in bed with his friend, while he also gets in bed with the friend’s wife; an act which he termed “cross-pollination”.

In his words;

READ ALSO

“It’s increasing my BP level” –…

“I thought when you tell someone you are married they…

“This might shock you but don’t be shocked. I just need suggestions from anyone who has found himself in my shoes and can advise. I am married. Love my wife to death. We have a couple friend. They are close to my family. The wife of my friend had issues with my husband and was talking to me. I was supposed to be talking to her husband but there wasn’t anything to talk about. Through our chats, we realized we had feelings for each other. We have discussed it and she wants me to ask her husband for permission to sleep with her. She wants me as much as I want her.

Prior to our sudden feelings, she had come across frolicsome chats between my wife and her husband. I checked evidence on my wife’s phone but she deletes all conversations with him.

I need a way to propose cross-pollination. We both agree we want our marriages. We just want to try sxx with the other person and keep the arrangement between us. I don’t have any proof apart from what she said she saw on her husband’s phone. I know my wife checks him out sometimes. It doesn’t bother me. I just want to find a way to make it official between the four of us. I want suggestions to go about it. We all have our children and don’t plan having anymore. So someone accidentally getting pregnant is out of the picture”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how his wife poisoned him after catching him in bed with another…

Man cries out after getting married to his wife, only to find out that her big…

“I miss my wife, I had to use her car so I could smell her scent again” –…

Physically challenged man shares touching story as he gets set to wed his lover…

If you’ve been having health issues without cure, your image is in a…

Enugu police arrest father who connived with 95-year-old pastor to kill his…

Kiddwaya reacts after DJ Cuppy stated publicly that she doesn’t know what…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

I want my friend to be free to have sxx with my wife, while I also get in bed…

You can’t throw me away – Annie Idibia apologizes to her husband,…

Moment singer, Fireboy screamed as his dog tickled his ‘gbola’ with…

“Can’t believe I’m still afraid of having s*x at my age”…

BBNaija star, Cindy Okafor lands in trouble as her lover catches her with…

“Happy birthday my headache” – Femi Otedola writes daughter,…

Obi Cubana shares photos of his first son, Alex as he celebrates 13th birthday

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More