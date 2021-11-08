TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian man has narrated how his heartbreaking childhood experience with his parents stopped him from getting married.

According to the anonymous man who shared his story via Nairaland, his mother used to beat up his father while he was younger, and this has caused him to remain single till date.

In his words;

“My dad is a highly respected well-to-do man but his problem was his wife; I wonder how they married! She used to beat him in our presence and she’d lay curses on us if we ever plead that she stops.

At times, she’d shout from night till dawn, making sure that no one sleeps and she’d try her best to call the neighbors’ attention to tarnish his reputation.

Not like he’s weak, he just tried not to make things escalate and be a bigger issue. Now I’m grown up, I hate women die and she’s begging me to get married.

Meanwhile, I just want to stay out here treating Nigerian girls in the language they understand”.

