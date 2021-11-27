I went through life alone, nothing you say can shake me – BBNaija’s Angel tells critics

Following her assertion on her independence of her fans who keep telling her how to conduct herself, Angel Smith has reiterated her self-assuredness and confidence in herself.

The BBN star of this year’s “Shine Your Eyes” season has been the talk of the town, following her response to her fans who keep policing her.

In a fresh Instagram story, she chronicled her journey towards becoming an unshakable, independent-minded woman.

“The truth is that when someone has gone through life virtually alone and worked for every single thing they have, they become so self assured that there’s really nothing you can do that will make them shake,” she wrote.

The writer has been criticized for her unconventional and free-spirited style. However, following her posts of assertion, her archangel fans and other social media users are supporting her and validating her lifestyle.

Archangels are defending her on Twitter and other platforms, standing up for her and telling people to stop trying to control her.

“It’s those trials and that they went through alone that taught them survival,” she added to her story.