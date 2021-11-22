A love letter which was allegedly written by a 10-year-old boy to his crush in primary school has surfaced on social media.

The love letter was shared online by the elder brother of the little girl and recipient of the love letter.

The elder brother in a video, read out the letter to everyone who cared to listen, as he expressed his amazement over the breath taking love letter.

The letter read;

“Dear Confidence it is me who sent a boy to you yesterday night. The first day I saw you which is yesterday, I like your attitude and your behaviour. You are very beautiful. I want me and you to be dating ourselves. If you agree I will spend a lot of money on you. I really like you. I like you to the extreme of time. I love you so much thank you”.