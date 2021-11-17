TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Useless yeyebrity”, Reno Omokri slams Omotola…

What started off as a joke became a money making scheme…

“Oxford na your mate?” —fans react as DJ Cuppy finally…

“I wish I wrote the Essence hit song by Wizkid” – Singer Ne-yo

EntertainmentNews
By Adebimpe

American R&B singer, Ne-Yo , has disclosed that he wished he was the one who initiated the hit song, “Essence” by award winning Nigerian artiste, Wizkid.

Ne-Yo
Ne-Yo

Wizkid came up with the song “Essence”, where he featured fast rising Nigerian singer, Tems.

READ ALSO

Wizkid wins “Best African Act” at MTV EMAs in…

Olamide reacts after being offered huge sum of money to do…

The album which has received acceptance globally and has been nominated for 5 different categories of award, was released by Wizkid.

The song has also caught the attention of American R&B singer, Ne-Yo. The American singer during a recent interview with American entertainment magazine, said that he likes the song.

When he was asked about a song he wished he has written, he mentioned, “Essence”, by Wizkid.

According to him the song is one of those songs which makes sense and he wished that he had thought of it first.

His words: “It’s one of those records that just makes sense. They could run it back 17 times and you ain’t gonna say nothing, you’re just gonna let it happen. I wish that I’d have thought of it first.”

He added: “I met him once, real quick – he wouldn’t remember. But I’m super proud of that dude for making the moves that he’s making. He’s one of the new generation that I can genuinely say I respect”, he said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Useless yeyebrity”, Reno Omokri slams Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde over…

What started off as a joke became a money making scheme -Celebrities donate…

“Oxford na your mate?” —fans react as DJ Cuppy finally finds her husband…

“20 years today, forever thankful”, Agbani Darego says as she…

‘officialsaskay my wife came to visit me’, BB Naija’s Maria says…

Instagram skit maker, Cute Abiola goes missing

“Davido should start acting like the A list celebrity he is” –…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

“What is happening, guys who use to call me bado now call me…

“I wish I wrote the Essence hit song by Wizkid” – Singer Ne-yo

“Davido should start acting like the A list celebrity he is” –…

What started off as a joke became a money making scheme -Celebrities donate…

“If your lifestyle dey vex anybody increase it” – Actor Yul Edochie…

‘officialsaskay my wife came to visit me’, BB Naija’s Maria says…

Why Popular Instagram Comedian, Cute Abiola Was Arrested An Detained By The…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More